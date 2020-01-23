Man Attempts To Register Beer As Emotional Support Animal

The TSA has certainly cracked down on what exactly constitutes an emotional support animal, but this is a whole different beast.

Floyd Hayes of Brooklyn has attempted to register beer as his emotional support animal, simply because he wanted to see what would happen.

Hayes told Brooklyn Paper, “I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot, and on the bus they say it’s a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent. Not that I’m an alcoholic.”

He went to the service dog registration website in order to enter beer as his service animal, checking off “No Training Needed” as the training status of the dog and put that it was to help with his “Social Anxiety Disorder.”

An unidentified USA Service Dog Registration employee told the paper that Hayes shouldn’t expect to have much luck with his goal to carry an emotional support six pack on his commute to work.

However, Hayes knew his request would be denied, and just wanted to see what would happen. He said, “It was really just . . . an experiment.” He also wanted to make sure people knew he didn’t mean any offense, either. I’m not trying to make light on anybody who has any emotional issues. “

