Man behind viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok gifted new truck with a bed full of cranberry juice

Just over a week ago, Nathan Apodaca posted a video to TikTok that went absolutely viral.

Since then, Apodaca has become an online sensation, and has received upwards of $10,000 in donations to help his mother and for a new RV, of which he currently lives out of.

There were more surprises in for Apodaca, too.

Ocean Spray, the makers of the Cran-Raspberry juice Apodaca was sipping on gifted him a brand new truck. Not only was the truck his, the bed full of juice was for Apodaca as well!

And to top it all off, Apodaca even received a virtual shout out from Mick Fleetwood himself, who recreated the viral video.

Mick said Nathan had it right, "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

