Man behind viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok gifted new truck with a bed full of cranberry juice

October 7, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Longboard, Sunset, Skateboard

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Just over a week ago, Nathan Apodaca posted a video to TikTok that went absolutely viral.

Here it is this took off today 2.3million views in 7hrs WOWZA!!!! #420souljahz #ec #high #skaterfoo #pothead #fleetwoodmac #king #stonerfoo #blazed #blazinforonenation #longboard

A post shared by @Doggface208 (@doggface208) on

Since then, Apodaca has become an online sensation, and has received upwards of $10,000 in donations to help his mother and for a new RV, of which he currently lives out of.

There were more surprises in for Apodaca, too.  

Ocean Spray, the makers of the Cran-Raspberry juice Apodaca was sipping on gifted him a brand new truck. Not only was the truck his, the bed full of juice was for Apodaca as well!

-- THANKS @sayernissan an @oceansprayinc FOR THE TRUCK #soblessed 2million on TikTok thanks my Souljahz an IG keeps climbing #blessed #cloud9 #king #steadyvibin #cranraspberry #lifesatrip #happyhippie the Bombpops -Zero Remorse @thebombpops

A post shared by @Doggface208 (@doggface208) on

And to top it all off, Apodaca even received a virtual shout out from Mick Fleetwood himself, who recreated the viral video.

Had way to much fun with this!! More to come Xx MF. #Dreams #cranberrydreams #Fleetwoodmac @doggface208 think we could find a Tandem bike?

A post shared by Mick Fleetwood (@mickfleetwoodofficial) on

Mick said Nathan had it right, "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

Via TMZ

Tags: 
Fleetwood Mac
Mick Fleetwood
Nathan Apodaca
TikTok
viral video
Longboard
Dreams
Cranberry Juice
Cran-Raspberry Juice