Man behind viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok gifted new truck with a bed full of cranberry juice
Just over a week ago, Nathan Apodaca posted a video to TikTok that went absolutely viral.
Here it is this took off today 2.3million views in 7hrs WOWZA!!!! #420souljahz #ec #high #skaterfoo #pothead #fleetwoodmac #king #stonerfoo #blazed #blazinforonenation #longboard
Since then, Apodaca has become an online sensation, and has received upwards of $10,000 in donations to help his mother and for a new RV, of which he currently lives out of.
There were more surprises in for Apodaca, too.
Ocean Spray, the makers of the Cran-Raspberry juice Apodaca was sipping on gifted him a brand new truck. Not only was the truck his, the bed full of juice was for Apodaca as well!
-- THANKS @sayernissan an @oceansprayinc FOR THE TRUCK #soblessed 2million on TikTok thanks my Souljahz an IG keeps climbing #blessed #cloud9 #king #steadyvibin #cranraspberry #lifesatrip #happyhippie the Bombpops -Zero Remorse @thebombpops
And to top it all off, Apodaca even received a virtual shout out from Mick Fleetwood himself, who recreated the viral video.
Had way to much fun with this!! More to come Xx MF. #Dreams #cranberrydreams #Fleetwoodmac @doggface208 think we could find a Tandem bike?
Mick said Nathan had it right, "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."
Via TMZ