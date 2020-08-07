Man Breaks Into Bank, Only Steals Hand Sanitizer Before Being Arrested

39-year-old Mark Gray recently broke into Security National Bank in Sioux City, Iowa.

Police say Gray the glass door of the bank just after midnight last Tuesday, and then proceeded to smash the glass door of another building an hour later, all in the search of cash.

Unfortunately for Gray, he made off with no money. BUT was able to steal a nice bottle of hand sanitizer from the bank.

Iowa man stole hand sanitizer after breaking into bank, police say https://t.co/YgT6ZiWtiw — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) August 6, 2020

Police arrested Gray after finding him in the basement of the eatery Trattoria Fresco, of which he also broke in.

He was was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Via WKRN