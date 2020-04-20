Man Breaks Into Closed Restaurant And Eats And Drinks For Days

Police in New Haven, Connecticut were called to a local restaurant last Tuesday around 11:30 in the morning.

The managers of the restaurant told police they were told of an ongoing burglary in process. When they arrived at the restaurant, they found a man asleep in the closed restaurant. Police arrived at the scene at a later time, and found the man, later identified as 42-year-old Louis Angel Ortiz, on a street near the restaurant, with a bottle of rum stolen from the establishment on his person.

Ortiz apparently entered the building through a window that Saturday, and had spent days eating and drinking everything in the restaurant. The managers estimate the loss of food and beverages at several thousand dollars, including approximately 70 bottles of liquor, which Ortiz either drank or stole.

According to investigators, the man helped himself to the restaurant's food, liquor and beer over the course of four days, while also removing beverages and property from the restauranthttps://t.co/c8hFHcSBa5 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 16, 2020

Ortiz is facing charges of burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. He is also facing a failure to appear charge for a warrant out of New Haven.

Via NBC Connecticut