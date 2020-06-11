Sharp Dressed Man Breaks Into Waffle House, Cooks And Eats Three Different Meals, And Leaves

Police in Georgetown County, South Carolina are looking for an incredibly sharp-dressed man who has a penchant for breakfast food.

Security cameras captured a man, dressed in a suit, breaking into a Waffle House this past Sunday while the restaurant was closed. The man entered through the front door, and proceeded to prepare, and eat, three separate meals before leaving the premises. He took some disposable gloves on his way out of the restaurant.

Deputies searching for man who broke into Waffle House and made himself something to eathttps://t.co/5sltu6U0dX #chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/l639QS0Ypc — Live5News (@Live5News) June 9, 2020

Anyone with information on the gent is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Via Live 5 News