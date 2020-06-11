Sharp Dressed Man Breaks Into Waffle House, Cooks And Eats Three Different Meals, And Leaves

June 11, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Waffle House, Restaurant, Exterior, Evans, Georgia

(Photo by Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Police in Georgetown County, South Carolina are looking for an incredibly sharp-dressed man who has a penchant for breakfast food.

Security cameras captured a man, dressed in a suit, breaking into a Waffle House this past Sunday while the restaurant was closed.  The man entered through the front door, and proceeded to prepare, and eat, three separate meals before leaving the premises.  He took some disposable gloves on his way out of the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the gent is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Via Live 5 News

Tags: 
waffle house
food
breakfast
fired from america
Police
break in
cook
Cooking
Eating