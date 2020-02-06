Man Sets Fire To $1 Million In Cash So His Ex Wouldn’t Get It In The Divorce

February 6, 2020
Divorce is a nasty game, and this Ottawa man had no qualms about playing a little extra dirty.  

While getting divorced from his wife, Bruce McConville apparently sold some properties and business behind her back.  He then took the cash, totaling $1 million, and completely burned it to make sure she wouldn’t get any.

Of course, the judge didn’t see eye-to-eye with Bruce on this one.  He asked the former mayoral candidate, “How does destroying over a million dollars advance your child's best interest?”  Bruce could only respond that he did it out of frustration with his wife.

And on top of that, Bruce could provide no actual proof that he burned the cash.  He had no video, and there were no witnesses, so the judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail for contempt of court, and to “rethink” what happened to the money.  He’s also being fined $2,000 a day, which will go to his wife, until he starts following court orders.

Also, here’s a fun video from his failed mayoral run where Bruce talks about “fiscal responsibility.”

Via Ottawa Citizen

