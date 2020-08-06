Man Lights 100 Candles To Propose To Girlfriend, Accidentally Burns Down Apartment

Albert Ndreu of Sheffield, South Yorkshire in England wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Valerija Madevic, in the most special of ways.

Ndreu decorated their apartment with candles and balloons to surprise her, even spelling out "Marry me?" with flaming tea lights spread out on the floor.

Well, after Ndreu decorated everything, and left to go pick up Madevic, their apartment burned down. Completely.

Ndreu was undeterred, however, and got down to one knee and proposed to Valerija right in the middle of the rubble.

Ndreu said of the occasion, "I wanted to do something from my heart even if it didn’t go exactly as planned. Valerija always says the most important thing is the small gestures every day – but I wanted to do something special for the proposal. I wanted to say something like she was the light of my heart, but maybe that was too much light,” he continued. “I was so worried about everything going wrong I never imagined I could set the house on fire."

Luckily, nobody was hurt in the fire.

Ndreu had been been planning the proposal for over two weeks, and had spent more than four hours setting up the apartment.

Via Fox News