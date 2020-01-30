Man Buys Super Bowl Ad To Thank Veterinarians Who Saved His Dog From Cancer

David MacNeil is the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, an automotive protection company.

Last year, MacNeil's beloved golden retriever Scout was given just a month to live. The 7-year-old pup had been diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, an aggresive form of cancer, but MacNeil refused to give up hope.

MacNeil sought help from the the University of Wisconsin's veterinary program, where Scout began chemotherapy and radiation treatments last summer. Over the next several months, Scout's tumor decreased in size significantly, and today, it has all but dissapeared.

In order to thank the UW medical team, MacNeil bought a 30 second ad that will air during the Super Bowl, entitled Lucky Dog.

Pets make a difference in your life. You can make a difference in theirs. #PetsMakeaDifference#SBLIV — WeatherTech (@WeatherTech) January 28, 2020

MacNeil said of his ad, "We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout's story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there's the potential to save millions of lives of all species."

All funds raised from the ad will be used and to buy equipment and support research at the veterinary school, whose goals are to better diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer, and identify new drugs and treatments using the funding.

