Man Carried Out Of Grocery Store By Son After Shouting About Wearing Masks

A man in Arizona was forcibly carried out a Sprouts grocery store, by his son no less, after he shouted at fellow customers and grocery store employees about wearing a mask.

The man can be heard screaming, "These people won't learn. You are a bunch of idiots wearing masks. You know it's not real." As he continues on shouting, another man, who is apparently his son, begins pushing him towards the exit before the situation escalates. Eventually, the son is forced to pick up his own father and carry him out through the door.

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020

A spokesman for the grocery store said the company has a mask policy requiring anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask while in the store. The spokesperson said in a statement, "While we are unable to elaborate on details due to a pending investigation, we can confirm this event took place in our Tucson location on River Road on Saturday, Aug. 8. Following company guidelines, Sprouts management did not physically engage with the individuals, but instead notified local police of the disruption before the individuals exited the store. Sprouts offers a number of accommodations for those who may be unable or unwilling to wear a mask or face shield, including personal shopping options for those who are medically exempt, as well as online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery."

