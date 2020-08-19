Man Changes Tire Of Stranded Couple's Vehicle, And Then Proceeds To Rob Them At Gunpoint

A couple is St. Louis was left stranded Saturday night on the side of the road, needing a tire changed on their vehicle.

A man stopped to help change the tire, while two of his companions stood back and watched. After the tire was changed, the stranger asked the couple for payment for his assistance. When the couple took out their wallet to grab a few bucks, the stranger pulled out his GUN and robbed them!

Man changes tire in St. Louis, then steals stranded driver's money and cell phone at gunpoint https://t.co/vCcNyovhUa — PD Crime Beat (@STLCrimeBeat) August 16, 2020

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the robbery, and the authorities are still looking for their suspects.

Police haven't released any other details on the incident.

Via St. Louis Post-Dispatch