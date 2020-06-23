Man Claiming To Be "Michael Corleone" Arrested For Possible Disorderly Intoxication In Florida

Police in Florida have apprehended the head of the Corleone family.

Well, at least that's what the 54-year-old told officers after he was busted for carrying an open container. While officers were trying to get a handle on him, James Ransom kept telling officers, repeatedly, that his name was actually "Michael Corleone," the lead character of The Godfather.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2LkBxgixK8

The police said in their report, "While being detained for an open container violations as well as possible disorderly intoxication case, the (defendant) provided the name “Michael Corrleone” (sic) multiple times."

Florida man James Ransom reportedly repeated his name was Michael Corleone, the lead character in the gangster classic “The Godfather” when he was busted.https://t.co/fbF2RqW615 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 22, 2020

Even though a fingerprint scan revealed that Ransom was not Corleone, the police claim Ransom refused to crack under questioning.

He pleaded no contest to Thursday’s charges and spent two days in jail.

Via NY Daily News