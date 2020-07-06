Florida Man Running For Congress Claims Beyoncé Is Actually An Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi

KW Miller is currently running to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

One of the main things his campaign wants to focus on, apparently, is Houston's own Beyoncé Knowles. Miller is adamant that Beyoncé has been lying to us all, and is actually an Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi, and her identity is all part of "the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement."

Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!#GreatAwakening #QAnon #WWG1GWA #Trump2020 — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 4, 2020

Miller also went on to say that Beyoncé's song "Formation" actually was a "secret coded message to the globalists," and that she "she worshiped (sic) in the Satanist churches located in Alabama and Louisiana," because the song was also clearly "demonic."

You all do know that Beyoncé’s song “Formation” was a secret coded message to the globalists I certainly hope?



The song clearly admitted that she was demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana.



She keeps Satanist symbols in her bag. — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 5, 2020

Via Perth Now