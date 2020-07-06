Florida Man Running For Congress Claims Beyoncé Is Actually An Italian Woman Named Ann Marie Lastrassi

July 6, 2020
Beyoncé, Red Carpet, Premiere, Disney's THE LION KING, 2019

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

KW Miller is currently running to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

One of the main things his campaign wants to focus on, apparently, is Houston's own Beyoncé Knowles.  Miller is adamant that Beyoncé has been lying to us all, and is actually an Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi, and her identity is all part of "the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement."

Miller also went on to say that Beyoncé's song "Formation" actually was a "secret coded message to the globalists," and that she "she worshiped (sic) in the Satanist churches located in Alabama and Louisiana," because the song was also clearly "demonic."

Via Perth Now

Beyoncé Knowles
Florida Man
Houston
Texas
Destiny's Child
Italian
Ann Marie Lastrassi
Florida
congress
KW Miller