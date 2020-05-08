Man Climbs Under Moving Wine Truck, Unscrews Valve And Begins Drinking From Tank

California man Gabriel Moreno was driving along Highway 99 when he threw his hazards on and motioned a Cherokee Freight Lines tanker truck to the side of the highway.

After both vehicles reached a slower speed, Moreno hopped out of his car, clad only in his underwear, and jumped onto the still-moving truck. Moreno rode the side of the truck, and then climbed underneath the truck itself, as the truck sped back up to freeway speeds.

The driver then noticed a dashboard gauge showing he was losing fluids, and called the California Highway Patrol. The driver pulled over, and the driver found Moreno, still under the truck, still clad only in his underwear, having unscrewed the cap to the tank that contained thousands of gallons of WINE, which was gushing out, and attempting to drink as much as he could.

Video of Wine Tasting On The Go: Suspect Jumps On Tanker Truck

Moreno was eventually apprehended, but the biggest tragedy from his entire escapade: The trucking company said they lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine, enough to fill about 5000 bottles of red wine.

Via CBS Sacramento