Man Completes Marathon Running Back And Forth On Balcony For 7 Hours

Despite this current world of self-isolation and social distancing, Elisha Nochomovitz decided he wouldn't let something like the Coronavirus dampen his athletic spirit.

The Frenchman recently completed a full marathon, 26.2 miles, by running back and forth on his 23-foot wide balcony for approximately 6 hours and 48 minutes. Nochomovitz said he got "nauseous" at one point, and was worried that his neighbors would complain about his footsteps pounding as he ran back and forth. He posted images of his accomplishment online, adding a message of support to medical workers who were doing an “exceptional job."

Nochomovitz told the Associated Press he ran his marathon because he wanted to show it's still possible to stay fit and healthy despite people being confined to their homes because of the pandemic. He added, "It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation."

Via NY Post