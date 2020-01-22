Man Called "Book Murderer" For Cutting Books In Half To Save Space

British author Alex Christofi divised an interesting plan in order to save space carrying books around.

He cuts them in half.

Yup. Right down the spine.

Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT — Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Of course, people had strong things to say about Christofi's unusual method.

This should be an imprisoning offence. books should be loved and cared for not hacked to pieces by some sort of book psychopath.... — drone_57 (@negaburt) January 21, 2020

This is demonic — Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) January 21, 2020

Christofi stands by his method however, explaining it makes them more readable, and more sharable. He explains, "I just want an efficient mechanism for getting more good words into my skull."

Via Metro