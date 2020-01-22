Man Called "Book Murderer" For Cutting Books In Half To Save Space

January 22, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Reading, Book, Hands

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

British author Alex Christofi divised an interesting plan in order to save space carrying books around.

He cuts them in half.

Yup.  Right down the spine.

Of course, people had strong things to say about Christofi's unusual method.  

Christofi stands by his method however, explaining it makes them more readable, and more sharable.  He explains, "I just want an efficient mechanism for getting more good words into my skull."

Via Metro

 

Tags: 
book
Reading
Half
slice
Pages
Kindle
Tablet
Literature
Social Media