Man Ordered To Pay Wife Half Of Everything In Divorce Literally Cuts All Possessions In Half

A German man was rather upset when the courts ordered him to give his wife half of everything he owned following their divorce.

The man, known as Der Juli, posted a video that shows he took the courts orders literally, cutting, splicing, sawing, and splitting everything he owned so he could give his now ex-wife “half” of his possessions.

The description written with the video states, “Thank you for 12 ‘beautiful years,’ Laura! You’ve really earned half. Greetings also to my successor.”

Like most good things in life, however, this turned out to be a fabrication.

Turns out this was all just an advertisement for a German lawyers' group, and not the actual result of a divorce case.

Via CNBC