Man Douses Woman In Ranch Dressing During Argument

January 17, 2020
A man in Wisconsin was recently apprehended by police for allegedly assaulting a woman during an argument.

53-year-old Maurice Thomas of Racine was in an argument with a woman in her home when he allegedly threatened to “smash” her face, and then allegedly grabbed her by her throat and pushed her up against a wall.

According to a police report, Thomas then grabbed a container of ranch dressing on a table, and began chasing the woman around her home “squirting the ranch dressing at her.”

When the police finally arrived at the scene, the woman was reportedly covered in ranch dressing “from head to toe.”

Thomas was charged with stalking, burglary and skipping bail. 

Via NY Post

