Man dressed as Superman drunkenly headbutts man carrying bibles in Halloween fight

One thing about Halloween costumes is if they're good, they're memorable.

A man in Ireland found this out the hard way a couple years back when he got into a little scuffle during a night out celebrating Halloween.

39-year-old Denis Ward was out for a night on the town celebrating the holiday with his girlfriend. He was dressed as Superman, and she Wonder Woman. The pair wound up at a nightclub where, for some reason, there were pretend bibles strewn around.

Well one of these bibles was picked up by Daragh Comerford. Comerford was holding one in his hands when Ward, still dressed as Superman, quickly grabbed it from him. Comerford told Ward to relax, and that's when Ward lunged at him.

Ward HEADBUTTED Comerford, which resulted in a broken nose and later required stitches. Ward and his girlfriend then fled the scene.

Inspector Eamon Lynch was informed by the victim and witnesses at the scene that the perpetrator was dressed as Superman, and he had been with a woman dressed as Wonder Woman. Lynch would later stop Ward, despite him ditching his costume in a nearby trash can, which was later recovered. He probably would have gotten away with the crime had his girlfriend done the same; she was still dressed as Wonder Woman.

Ward finally made it into the courtroom for the assault this past week. Judge Melanie Greally handed him a two-year sentence which she suspended in full.

Via Irish Examiner