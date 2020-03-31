Man Dresses Like Bush To Sneak Out Of House During Lockdown

The United Kingdom is currently under a national lockdown to quell the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, that hasn't stopped everyone for trying to sneak out of their homes for a little "spot of bother."

A man was recently filmed attempting to sneak out of his home and neighborhood dressed head to toe like a bush. Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies, a couple from Stevenage in the UK, caught the man attempting to sneak out of the neighborhood, sharing the video on their social media pages.

In the end, the bush man appears to make it back home, groceries in hand. Murray wrote in as a follow-up post, "Got his shopping. Turning up to the party while on lockdown."

