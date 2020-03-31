Man Dresses Like Bush To Sneak Out Of House During Lockdown
The United Kingdom is currently under a national lockdown to quell the spread of the Coronavirus.
However, that hasn't stopped everyone for trying to sneak out of their homes for a little "spot of bother."
A man was recently filmed attempting to sneak out of his home and neighborhood dressed head to toe like a bush. Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies, a couple from Stevenage in the UK, caught the man attempting to sneak out of the neighborhood, sharing the video on their social media pages.
When your in quarantine but there’s a wicked party you don’t wanna miss--... @sadiiq_superior @iamyvngpierre Wanna party: Song by- Sadi’Que ft Pierre #wannapartychallenge
In the end, the bush man appears to make it back home, groceries in hand. Murray wrote in as a follow-up post, "Got his shopping. Turning up to the party while on lockdown."
Via NY Post