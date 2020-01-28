Man Issued Ticket After Trying To Drive In HOV Lane With A Skeleton Wearing A Bucket Hat

If you don’t have another passenger in your vehicle, it’s probably smart just to avoid the HOV lane altogether.

Chances are, the police will be able to sniff out any trickery you’re trying to pull.

Case in point, this man in Arizona.

The 62-year-old thought to try and pull a fast one over the local law enforcement, and try to travel in the HOV lane with a fake passenger riding shotgun. His brilliant plan? A skeleton wearing a bucket hat.

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020

Hey, it was a nice attempt.

