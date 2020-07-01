Alaskan Man Drives Stolen Firetruck To Nearby Bar With Sirens Flashing

July 1, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Alaskan man Dawson Cody Porter just couldn't wait to get to the bar.

The 22-year-old drove up to Fisherman’s Bar in Naknek, but his mode of transportation has landed him in a little bit of hot water.  

Porter broke into the unoccupied King Salmon Fire Station, and drove a STOLEN firetruck through the station's closed bay doors all the way to the bar, located 15 miles away.  Porter also had the lights on and sirens flashing the entire way.

Bristol Bay Borough police arrested Porter outside of the bar, and he now faces charges of burglary, vehicle theft and criminal mischief. He is also accused of violating release conditions related to a previous arrest

Via NY Daily News

