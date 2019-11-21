Man Drops Engagement Ring Into The Ocean After Proposing To Girlfriend While Surfing

Christopher Garth wanted to make his engagement to his girlfriend, Lauren Oiye, a momentous occasion.

So, the couple went out for a surf in their native Honolulu. At the right moment, Garth dropped to one knee, while on his board, and popped the question. Just as Oiye said “YES,” Garth dropped the ring into the sea.

Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean. Luckily, he had a spare. https://t.co/hyBInGxCyt — WLOS (@WLOS_13) November 14, 2019

Luckily, Garth planned ahead for such an occurrence. The ring he accidentally dropped was a decoy. The real ring was safely tucked away on the shore.

The couple met and fell in love through their mutual love of surfing. Oiye wrote on Instagram, “We caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us!”

Via NY Post