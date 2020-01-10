Man Edits Himself Into Girlfriend's Favorite Disney Movie For Surprise Proposal

Sthuthi David thought it would just be another date to the movies with her boyfriend, Lee Loechler.

Loechler had other plans, however.

For six months, he had been working with an animator to edit himself and David into her favorite Disney movie, Sleeping Beauty. The animation shows Loechler, as a prince, kissing the sleeping Princess Sthuthi to wake her, after which he pulls out some sort of box. Prince Lee then tosses the box up, where real-life Lee catches it.

At this point, Sthuthi is catching on, and then Lee drops to one knee to propose. As if this isn't already sweet enough, Sthuthi comments on how all the "poor people" in the theater have to unwillingly be a part of their proposal. It's at this point that she realizes that Lee stuffed the theater with all of their friends and family!

Video of Sleeping Beauty Proposal

Of course, she said yes!

Via E! Online