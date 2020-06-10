Man Receives $45,000 Severance Package After Saying Job Was "Too Boring"

Frédéric Desnard is living the life every worker around the world dreams about.

He recently received a $45,000 severance package after he found his job just way too boring. In fact, Desnard described working as a manager at the Paris-based perfume firm Interparfums a "descent into hell." After losing a key client, Desnard says he was relegated to working monotonous duties for four years, which made him “depressed, destroyed and ashamed.”

Doctors reiterated his self-diagnosis, and his lawyers even argued that his monotonous work-life led him to suffer an epileptic seizure while driving.

He was furloughed by the cosmetics company in 2014, and levied a lawsuit afainst Interparfums for $600,000 on the grounds of harassment and unfair dismissal. And though he didn't receive that high of an amount, the worker’s tribunal determined that his tedious tasks had caused him to experience a “bore-out,” and that he was being professionally killed through boredom.

Man gets $45K severance package after declaring job 'too boring' https://t.co/ceodrgARsp pic.twitter.com/KBRS9HTCXJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2020

Interparfums’ lawyers claim Desnard “never said anything about being bored during the four-year period.”

Via NY Post