Man Goes On Hilarious Rant About Boneless Chicken Wings To His Local City Council

Ander Christensen is a Lincoln, Nebraska man who visited his local city council with an issue near and dear to his heart.

Boneless chicken wings.

Christensen argured in front of the Lincoln City Council that the meat from boneless wings does not necessarily come from a chicken, and that boneless wings “are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless.”

Video of Man promotes renaming &quot;boneless chicken wings&quot; at Lincoln City council meeting (August 31, 2020)

AND his father sits on the Lincoln City Council, too!

Anders doubled down on his bonelss wings rant later on social media.

It was time for me to get involved in local politics.https://t.co/kJQh3sCv32 — Ander Christensen (@Handsome121Duck) September 1, 2020

I'm looking for the best wings. Please send me your suggestions

Saucynugsforpresident@gmail.com — Ander Christensen (@Handsome121Duck) September 2, 2020

Via The Hill