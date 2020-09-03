Man Goes On Hilarious Rant About Boneless Chicken Wings To His Local City Council

September 3, 2020
Ander Christensen is a Lincoln, Nebraska man who visited his local city council with an issue near and dear to his heart. 

Boneless chicken wings.

Christensen argured in front of the Lincoln City Council that the meat from boneless wings does not necessarily come from a chicken, and that boneless wings “are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless.”

AND his father sits on the Lincoln City Council, too!

Anders doubled down on his bonelss wings rant later on social media.

Via The Hill

