Man Pulled Over Going 100 Miles Per Hour Says He Was In A Hurry To Take His Test For Coronavirus

A car traveling almost twice the speed limit was pulled over recently in Sydney, Australia.

The driver was hitting speeds of 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour in a 90 km/h zone this past Monday, but he had a genuine excuse he tried telling the police.

He was only going so fast because he was rushing to get to his Coronavirus test.

Assistant Commissioner of the police Michael Corboy said following the incident, "Drivers shouldn't break the road rules under any circumstances. If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact triple zero."

The driver was fined for speeding and had his license suspended. He eventually made it to his Coronavirus test, and is currently self-isolating. It is unknown the results of his test.

