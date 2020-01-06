Man Holds Gun To Son’s Head For Drinking The Last Dr Pepper In The Fridge

Chad Kinnaird of West Monroe, Louisiana was arrested New Year’s Day for an incident involving his son just four days prior.

Apparently, Kinnard became incensed and held a .32 caliber handgun to his son’s head after the 9-year-old reportedly drank the last Dr Pepper in the refrigerator.

The arrest affidavit says Kinnaird pushed the barrel of the gun against his son’s head because he “was upset with him about the Dr. Pepper,” and that he had been consuming alcoholic beverages at the time of the incident.

Kinnaird denied the allegations. He was jailed on charges of violating a protection order and child endangerment.

