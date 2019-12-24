Man Implants Tesla Key In Hand So He Can Unlock His Car With A Wave

Utah man Ben Workman decided life would be much easier with just a wave of his hand.

Workman implanted several chips under the skin on his hand so he can, among other things, unlock his Tesla, unlock doors at his workplace, log onto his computer, and share information all with just a wave of his hand.

He also has a magnet implanted into his other hand, that really serves no real function "except for magic tricks and fun stuff."

Workman said that "experimentation and curiosity" led him to have the chips implanted, but the process of actually getting them under his skin proved more difficult than he thought. He first visited a veterinarian, a doctor, and a piercing studio to implant the first two chips who all turned him down. Finally, he enlisteds the help of a family member to implant them.

He eventually convinced a piercing studio to implant the Tesla key, which was way more tricker and involved.

Video of UT man implants Tesla key and other chips in hands

Workman is now looking forward to implanting a chip that would allow him to pay for purchases with just his hands.

Via Newsweek