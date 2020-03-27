Man In Self-Isolation Sends Dog To Store With Cash Attached To Collar To Buy A Bag Of Cheetos

A Mexico man currently self-isolating amidst the Coronavirus pandemic was really craving a bag of Cheetos.

Not wanting to risk venturing outside his home to the shop across the street from his home, Antonio Munoz did the next best thing, and sent his dog.

He attached a little note to his pup's collar that read, "Hello sir of the store, can you sell my dog ​​some orange – not red – Cheetos. In his collar he brings $20. If you don’t take good care of my dog, he will bite. From, the neighbor across the street," and sent the pup on his way!

And it turned into a rousing success!

Chokis has now successfully made this run three times. Munoz told Metro.co.uk, "Chokis delivered the Cheetos this time and on two other occasions but for different potato chip flavors."

Good dog.

Via Metro