Man Learning How To Drive Crashes Car Into DMV

It's expected that some mistakes will be made when learning how to drive, though some may be more significant than others.

A man in Pittsburgh learning to drive had one of those pretty significant mistakes.

Whilst learning to drive at the Penn Hills Shopping Center, the man sideswiped another vehicle parked in the lot, and then proceeded to drive the vehicle right into the PennDOT Drivers License Center, the building he was learning how to drive!

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though the crash remains under investigation.

No word yet if the student driver passed his test.

Via Trib Live