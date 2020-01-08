Man Locates Baby Seen Taking First Steps In Old VHS Tape

Jim McKay of Austin, Texas recently purchased a VCR at a Goodwill that happened to contain a VHS tape.

He found the footage on the tape included a baby taking his first steps, all the way back from September 27, 1994. McKay said, "It was big. It was big. I watched the whole thing. It was just 18 minutes of just glorious family time and it was amazing. It was such a cool, beautiful moment that I had to do something with it. Something I couldn’t just say, 'This is amazing.' Stick it in a box and forget about it. These people are young enough to still be alive. Maybe they’d like to see it.”

So, McKay made it his mission to locate baby Tyre, now a full grown adult, and return the tape of his first steps to him.

Video of Found VHS - help me locate this family

So after posting about it on social media, and the footage going viral, baby Tyre was found!

Tyre's mother saw the footage of her son on TV, and immediately called him. They were shortly after reunited!

“Today, with the internet we can make this happen. We can make that connection.”



Watch Jim McKay, the man who found a VHS tape containing a family’s special moment from 25 years earlier, meet the guy from the heartwarming video! pic.twitter.com/a8Z7ueNN4O — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2020

How awesome is that?

Via KVUE