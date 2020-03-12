Man Orders Chauffeur To Get In Police Chase Because He Was In The Back Having An Affair

Maurice Sines was riding in the back of his $520,000 Rolls Royce when the familiar lights of a police cruiser started flashing behind him.

Unfortunately for Sines, he did not pull over to the side of the road immediately. In fact, Sines actually told his driver to ignore the police, and just keep going. They ended up getting in a police chase, all because Sines did not want to get pulled over.

You see, Sines was in the back of his Rolls Royce leaving a golf tournament, and he was not alone. Sines was actually having an affair in the backseat the entire time the police were chasing them, and he figured if they pulled over and he was found out, it probably wouldn't be the best thing for his relationship!

Maurice 'Fred' Sines claims he told his chauffeur not to stop because he had 'a bird in the back having a suck' who was not his wife.https://t.co/hibRcJMGr0 — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) March 10, 2020

Sines appeared in court earlier this week, where he got an eight-month suspended sentence and some fines for dangerous driving. It is unsure if the actual driver working under Sines' order was charged with anything, and we also have yet to hear from his wife.

Via The Sun