Man Proposes By Disguising Ring As Sauce In Box Of Chicken Nuggets

Nothing says "I love you" more than a box of chicken nuggets.

A woman recently shared her engagement story on the Facbook group page "That's It, I'm Proposal Shaming."

The woman's boyfriend surprised her with a ring, hidden in her box of McDonald's chicken McNuggets.

She wrote, "My husband, bless his heart, decided on a whim that he wanted to get me a ring and present in the cutest way that he could possibly think of in a span of 20 minutes. I was taking a nap when he left, where he went to Walmart and then McDonald's while on the phone with my best friend to receive her aid in this feat and when he arrived and woke me up, I was still extremely sleep. But he knew I couldn't resist nugs."

When she opened her nuggets, she found a separate black box she first thought was some kind of unkown sauce. In actuallity, it was her engagement ring!

Of course, she said yes.

We hope the couple have a lovely McWedding, and a lovely McLife together!

Via Tyla