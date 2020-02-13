Man Pulled Over Trying To Drive In HOV Lane With A Stuffed Dinosaur

A man in Washington was pulled over for speeding northbound in the HOV lane.

When officers arrived at his vehicle though, they noticed that his front seat passenger was a little...unusual. And not human.

Trooper Rick Johnson found in the man's front seat a gigantic stuffed dionsaur plush, that to his credit, did have his seat belt on. Unfortunately, a plush passenger does not qualify you for the HOV lane.

This falls under the category of #DoesNotCount. Trooper Brock contacted this vehicle for speed and HOV NB I-5 near 320th. Even if you have a favorite stuffed animal it doesn't count as a passenger for the HOV! pic.twitter.com/T3UQ7y9ihp — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 12, 2020

The driver could face a hefty fine thanks to a law that took effect last summer. The law adds a $200 fine to the $186 base fine for a HOV violation if a driver is caught "using a dummy, doll, or other human facsimile to make it appear that an additional person is in the vehicle."

Via UPI