Man Driving With Plates That Expired In 1997 Tells Police He Was "Too Busy" To Renew Them

We understand that sometimes it can be a little frustrating trying to renew the registration on your vehicle.

A man in Louisiana was pulled over for driving on expired plates, and tried to explain to the officers that he had been busy as of late, and renewing them had just slipped his mind. Unfortunately for him, the officers didn't buy his excuse because his plates actually expired in 1997!

The department wrote in a post on Facebook, which included a picture of the expired plates, "We can’t make this stuff up! At least give us a good challenge.”

The driver reportedly told police, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

Hey, it's already been 23 years, what's another few days?!

