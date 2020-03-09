Man Pulls Gun In Karaoke Bar After Getting Upset With Someone’s Song Choice

Jason Allen Huff of Portage, Indiana was not having a fun time out at the karaoke bar.

The 34-year-old was apparently incredibly upset at some woman’s choice of song. He was so upset, he decided to show his frustrations by “going after her.” Several other patrons of the bar tried to restrain Huff, who then pulled out a black 9 mm Glock 19 from his waistband and began waiving it around. Huff then allegedly walked around the entire bar brandishing the firearm, before his cousin was able to lead him outside away from everyone at Leroy’s Hot Stuff Bar, where she was able to secure his firearm.

Police arrived at the scene to the pair sitting in a car, and finding Huff to be extremely intoxicated.

Man draws gun in bar after becoming upset with karaoke song, police say https://t.co/6P3K45nBEG — Weird News (@weirdnews) March 8, 2020

Huff was arrested, and upon a visit to a hospital was found to have a blood alcohol level of .38. He was charged with with intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Via The Time of Northwest Indiana