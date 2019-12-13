Texas Man Rescues Choking Dog After Leash Gets Caught In Elevator

Houston man Johnny Mathis is a certifiable hero.

Y’all I’m shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn’t make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time---- — Johnny Mathis (@Johnnayyeee) December 10, 2019

He was getting off an elevator as a woman with her dog was getting on. The woman was in the cab, but her dog hesitated, and was in the hallway, still attached to the its leash, as the doors were closing.

Of course, this would have meant the poor dog would have choked, had it not been for Mathis.

He immediately jumped to the dog’s rescue, grabbing it and pulling it down as the leach was being dragged up. He managed to unclip the Pomeranian from the leash before disaster struck.

Mathis told Fox, “It was super scary and all I was focused on was getting that leash off the dog.” He also said the the owner was "terrified," and “as soon as the door shut she was screaming." He continued, “There was nothing she could have done. She is new to the building so I think she wasn’t expecting it to shut so fast. I felt terrible for her. It was an honest mistake.”

Via Fox News