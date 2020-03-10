Cops Find Man Who Robbed A Doughnut Shop With A Hatchet A Block Away Eating A Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut is undoubtedly a delicious doughnut shop.
However, a Portland, Oregon man decided to take his passion for the tasty treats a little too far.
40-year-old Christopher James recently went into a 24-hour Voodoo Doughnut location looking for a late night snack. Unfortunately, he had no intention of paying, and instead leapt over the counter, with a HATCHET, and started filling up a box full of doughnuts. He left the hatchet behind, and vacated the premises.
Unfortunately, James didn't get very far, and police found him just a block away from the shop, giant pink box in hand, munching on a doughnut. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery
Via The Oregonian