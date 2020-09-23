Man robs pharmacy at gunpoint wearing full-body chipmunk costume

September 23, 2020
We're still more than a month away from Halloween, but that didn't stop a man in Ville Platte, Louisiana from entering a pharmacy in full costume.

Unfortunately this gentleman was up to a little more tricks than treats, and ROBBED the pharmacy while dressed head to toe in a full-body chipmunk costume.

The robbery occured this past Saturday afternoon, and the chipmunk made off with an undisclosed amount of medications.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the perp's whereabouts.

Via KATC

