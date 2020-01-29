Man Saves Kittens Frozen To Ground By Pouring Coffee On Their Tails

Alberta man Kendall Diwisch heard three tiny cries outside in the cold Canada winter and went to investigate.

He found three kittens, abandoned, all frozen to the ground.

He wrote on Facebook, “So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells. Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night.”

Diwisch didn’t hesitate for a moment, and quickly retrieved a cup of coffee from his vehicle. He gently poured the hot liquid on the kittens’ tails, unsticking them from the frozen ground.

Diwisch then took the kittens to a local shelter to have them dewormed.

But the story only gets better! ALL three were soon after adopted by the same home, and are now thriving!

Diwisch said, “All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them. All three are eating and drinking and very energetic. Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated.”

Via Fox News