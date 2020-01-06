Man Sends Twin To In-Laws' House For Christmas, And Nobody Notices

What happens when you don't necessarily get along with your in-laws, but still have to spend time with them over the holidays?

Send your identical twin in your place of course!

An anonymous man on Reddit revealed that since he's convinced his wife's family hates, why not send his identical twin brother to their house for the holidays so he wouldn't have to deal with them? So he did exactly that! And the best part? Other than his wife who was in on the gag, nobody in her family had any clue it was actually his twin.

We're sure he'll be welcomed into their family home from now on, though!

Via Cafe Mom