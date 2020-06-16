Man Sentenced To Six Years In Prison After Shooting Himself In The Groin

Last January, 35-year-old Marcus Davis of Portland, Oregon was sent to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Davis told police that at a bus stop, he was robbed and then shot by a homeless man. However, upon an inspection of the supposed crime scene, police were not buying Davis' story. There was also a question of how the bullet ended up in Davis.

Apparently, the bullet "traveled through the top of his penis, through his right testicle, into his upper inner right thigh and exited through his lower right thigh." Forensics indicated that the position of the wound meant it came from above, and not across as Davis told the police.

Due to prior felony convictions, Davis was also not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, which led to his eventual sentence of six years in a federal prison.

Portland man who shot himself in groin, blamed it on homeless man, gets prison https://t.co/yPrk3YFKKn pic.twitter.com/0XsFzfMScs — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2020

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lewis Burkhart said, "He paid a significant price with his physical injuries and the sentence he’s now going to receive. I don’t think anything the court can say or the government can say can top the injuries he gave to himself to stop him from possessing firearms. Hopefully this is the last time we will see Mr. Davis."

Via NY Post