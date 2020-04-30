Man Sets Dozens Of Fires Using Used Underwear Stolen From Laundromats

43-year-old Michael Miller isn't your typical arsonist.

He set dozens of buildings on fire over the last 18 months in his native Wisconsin using a rather odd accelerant: stolen used underwear.

Miller told the Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin police that he likes to steal women's underwear from Laundromats, and use them to start fires. He also mentioned to police during his interview that he happened to be WEARING women's underwear as well.

Michael L. Miller faces 27 charges related to a string of local fires, many of which went unsolved until now. https://t.co/HKcM92ixwr — Fond du Lac Reporter (@fdlreporter) April 28, 2020

Investigators still don't seem to have a motive for the fires, and Miller seemed to pick the homes and buildings at random. Luckily, nobody was hurt during the incidents.

Miller faces a myriad of charges, including 11 counts of arson, 3 counts of burglary, 5 counts for possessing child pornography, and more.

Via The Fond du Lac Reporter