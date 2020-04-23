Louisiana Man Upset He Didn't Get His Stimulus Check Sets His Mom's Shed On Fire

April 23, 2020
51-year-old Marvin Smith Jr. revently got into a spat with his mother about his stimuls check, which had yet to arrive.

Smith was so incensed, he ventured outside, and lit his mother's shed on fire.  Witnesses say Smith was inside the shed moments before smoke and flames began billowing from it, after which he fled the scene.

Police later apprehended Smith, who was carrying a knife at the time of his arrest.  He was booked into jail on an arson charge, and was charged with other crimes according to the sheriff’s office

Via NY Post

