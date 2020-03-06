Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend In The Leg While Reaching In Pocket Trying To Pay Restaurant Bill

Police in Cheektowaga, New York responded to a shooting call at a Texas De Brazil restaurant involving a 19-year-old man and his girlfriend.

This was the police presence still at Texas de Brazil just a few minutes ago. Crime scene tape surrounds the entrance, but @CPDNYInfo’s CSI truck is packing up to leave. No official word from police yet other than an ‘incident’ occurred. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/pTHYjHa2tf — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) March 6, 2020

Anthony Ciccarelli reached into the front pocket of his pants to pay the bill, when somehow, he set off the handgun he was concealing. He accidentally shot his girlfriend in the leg while trying to pay for their dinner.

The couple reportedly left the restaurant in order to seek medical care, eventually calling emergency services from a parking lot near the restaurant.

Video of Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in the leg at Walden Galleria restaurant

She was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Ciccarelli is being charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Via WIVB