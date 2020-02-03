Man Sitting On Park Bench Alone Singing Bon Jovi Joined By Crowd In Magical Moment

A man sitting on a park bench decided to bust out into song, and sing the Bon Jovi classic "Livin' on a Prayer" all by his lonesome.

He wasn't singing by himself for long, though.

Soon enough, the entire crowd enjoying their afternoon at the park joined in, creating an entire chorus of strangers singing Bon Jovi.

Video of Jon Bon Jovi Park Singing by a Guy

Such an amazing moment!

One YouTube user commented, "This might be the closest humanity has come to world peace." We'd have to agree!

