Man Charged With Drug Possession After Smoking A Joint In Front A Judge During Hearing

January 31, 2020
20-year-old Spencer Boston from Tennessee was in Wilson County court facing a charge of drug possession.

During the proceedings, Boston decided to let the entire court in on his views on current marijuana legislation, as he produced a joint from his pocket and lit it up as he was speaking with the judge.

Yes, he started smoking a joint, in the middle of court, whilst facing a drug possession charge.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told WTVF, "One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen."

Boston was booked on a second charge of simple drug possession and was hit with 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Via NY Post

