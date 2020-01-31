Man Charged With Drug Possession After Smoking A Joint In Front A Judge During Hearing

20-year-old Spencer Boston from Tennessee was in Wilson County court facing a charge of drug possession.

During the proceedings, Boston decided to let the entire court in on his views on current marijuana legislation, as he produced a joint from his pocket and lit it up as he was speaking with the judge.

Yes, he started smoking a joint, in the middle of court, whilst facing a drug possession charge.

Man smokes joint in front of Tennessee judge after advocating for marijuana legalization. https://t.co/F6pZIZqASR pic.twitter.com/wtsYMFcjID — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told WTVF, "One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen."

Man charged with drug possession busted for smoking joint in front of judge https://t.co/6TZ1627YEj pic.twitter.com/ilJhMAp9bW — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2020

Boston was booked on a second charge of simple drug possession and was hit with 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Via NY Post