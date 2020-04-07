Man Spends 18 Months Trying To Recreate KFC's Fried Chicken Recipe

Author Malcolm Gladwell once wrote that the key to achieving world-class expertise in any skill was to practice said skill for 10,000 hours.

Well, it took this man in the UK 18 months, which is slightly longer than 10,000 hours, but he claims to have perfected the 11 herbs and spices that make up KFC's fried chicken.

You wanted to know how to make #KFC at home. Here’s my recipe which took me nearly 18 months to perfect. #thedarkKFC pic.twitter.com/gI12R3NDGD — Dan Fell ------ (@TheKidLewis) March 28, 2020

The ingredients include:

5 cups of plain flour

4 tbsp paprika

2 tbsp white pepper

2 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp ground ginger

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 tbsp Celery salt

1 tbsp Black pepper

1/2 tbsp of oregano

1/2 tbsp of thyme

1/3 tbsp of sea salt

The instructions are as follows:

1-Mix the flour and seasonings together in a bowl - Dan uses three parts of this mix to one part self-raising flour

2-Add the chicken - which should be at room temperature - to the dry mix

3-Make an egg wash - egg whites and milk - add the chicken to it

4-Put the chicken back into the seasoning and coat well

5-Fry it in hot oil - 162.5C for the perfect crispy chicken pieces - for five to six minutes

6-If you have a warming oven turn this on to 80C whilst you fry your chicken

7-Pop in here to keep warm if you're cooking them in batches

8-And give them a final 90-second fry before serving

Dan will now further experiment with his recipe, including with how he "coats the chicken, using seasoned chicken mince for popcorn chicken, trying buttermilk chicken, tweaking base mix for hot wings, trying seasoning to coat fries and seeing what happens when he adds chicken OXO cubes to this mix."

Via The Mirror