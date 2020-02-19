Man Starts Petition To Save The "Leaning Tower Of Dallas"

The old Affiliated Computer Services has become something of a landmark for North Texans over the last couple of days.

Of course, you'd know it as the Leaning Tower of Dallas after a failed impolosion left the building just north of Downtown Dallas still standing, albeit at an awkward angle.

Video of Leaning Tower of Dallas: Do it for the &#039;Gram

It's become such an attraction, a man actually created a Change.org petition in order to save the building, and transform it into a historical landmark.

file under dallas being dallas: there is now a https://t.co/2S9AahyOhp petition to preserve the partially demo'ed "leaning tower of dallas" as a unesco world heritage site. https://t.co/FoH67qQypZ — mark lamster (@marklamster) February 19, 2020

The petition reads, "Over the past few days, The Leaning Tower of Dallas has become the city's largest cultural icon. After making national headlines, we are finally famous for something other than the JFK Assassination. You wouldn't tear down the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Great Pyramids of Giza and replace them with condos, would you? If anything, do it for the memes."

While the petition has gained traction, to the amount of over 300 signatures to save it, though the chances of it being preserved will ultimately lead to nowhere. Even for the memes.

The demolition is set to be complete Tuesday, when a crane will take down the Leaning Tower of Dallas with a wrecking ball.

Via WFAA