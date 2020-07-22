Man Steals 3-Foot "Moby Dick" From Las Vegas Sex Shop

July 22, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Adult's Shop, Sign, 18+

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A man is wanted in Las Vegas after stealing property from a sex shop.

The suspect walked into Deja Vu Love Boutique last week, and made off with what the store called "Moby Dick," a gigantic 3-foot dildo.  The man just slung it over his shoulder wand walked right out of the store.

Police are now looking for the man, whose identity was concealed behind a face mask.  

Deja Vu is offering a reward for any information leading to the recovery of Moby Dick, which retails for $1,200.

Via TMZ

Tags: 
Las Vegas
Adults
Toys
Stealing
Police
fired from america
Sin City
Moby Dick